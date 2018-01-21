Sun January 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rao Anwar, other officers involved in Naqeebullah killing to be arrested

KARACHI: Sindh police has decided to arrest former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and other police officials involved in the fake encounter of Naqeebullah.

The decision to arrest police party was taken at a high-level meeting held today at the DIG East office chaired by DIG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi.

Rao Anwaar-led Jan 12 encounter termed ‘extrajudicial execution’

The relatives of a man who was allegedly killed during a shoot-out with police officials on January 12 have claimed that he was abducted on January 3 and then murdered in an extrajudicial...

DIG Sanaullah Abbasi is heading a three-member probe committee tasked with investigating the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged encounter in Malir District earlier this month.

According to the details, Naqeebullah Mehsud was picked up by plain-clothes officials on January 3 from Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth and then murdered on January 12 in an alleged police encounter in Shah Latif Town by SSP Anwar and his men.

Rao Anwar faces yet another inquiry as protests erupt against Naqeeb Mehsud’s killing

Another inquiry against Malir District SSP Rao Anwar was initiated on Thursday as people from all walks of life gathered at the Karachi Press Club to protest about a 26-year-old man’s alleged...

When the issue was highlighted through social media, a high-powered investigation body was constituted which confirmed that the shootout was fake and recommended to remove Rao Anwar from his post as SP Malir where he has been posted since years.

Later, the Supreme Court also took suo moto notice of the incident and sought report from the provincial police chief.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to bring family of Naqeebullah under police security from South Waziristan. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

CJP not happy on police investigations in Zainab’s murder case

CJP not happy on police investigations in Zainab’s murder case

Judiciary not to allow derailment of democracy: CJP

Judiciary not to allow derailment of democracy: CJP
Enemies joining hands together in hatching conspiracies against Pakistan will always fail: Air Chief

Enemies joining hands together in hatching conspiracies against Pakistan will always fail: Air Chief
We won’t let Balochistan people suffer any more: Bilawal

We won’t let Balochistan people suffer any more: Bilawal
Load More load more