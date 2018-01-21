Rao Anwar, other officers involved in Naqeebullah killing to be arrested

KARACHI: Sindh police has decided to arrest former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and other police officials involved in the fake encounter of Naqeebullah.

The decision to arrest police party was taken at a high-level meeting held today at the DIG East office chaired by DIG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi.

DIG Sanaullah Abbasi is heading a three-member probe committee tasked with investigating the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged encounter in Malir District earlier this month.

According to the details, Naqeebullah Mehsud was picked up by plain-clothes officials on January 3 from Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth and then murdered on January 12 in an alleged police encounter in Shah Latif Town by SSP Anwar and his men.

When the issue was highlighted through social media, a high-powered investigation body was constituted which confirmed that the shootout was fake and recommended to remove Rao Anwar from his post as SP Malir where he has been posted since years.

Later, the Supreme Court also took suo moto notice of the incident and sought report from the provincial police chief.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to bring family of Naqeebullah under police security from South Waziristan.Â

