Wed January 17, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 16, 2018

SSP Rao Anwar says four ‘terrorists’ killed in Karachi shootout

SSP Rao Anwar escapes apparent suicide attack in Karachi

KARACHI: SSP Malir Rao Anwar escaped apparently a suicide attack near Malir Cantt area of Karachi, police said Tuesday.

According to police, SSP Rao Anwar remained unhurt in the attack, which apparently seems a suicide attack.

Police said someone collided with armoured vehicle of Rao Anwar, resulting an explosion took place.

DIG East Sultan Khawaj said they were trying to contact Rao Anwar.

In 2015, the convoy of SSP Rao Anwar had come attack by assailants. All policemen, travelling in the convoy, remained unhurt whereas all attackers were killed in retaliatory fire.

