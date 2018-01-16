Nawaz calls change in Balochistan a cruel joke

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday asked his rivals instead of launching anti-government movement they should wait for general elections that were only four to five months away.

Speaking to media outside the Accountability Court where he appeared to attend hearing of corruption reference against him, said timing of Tahirul Qadri’s return from Canada was meaningful.

“You will find answers of many question yourself if you think about the purpose of anti-government movement,” said he referring to the Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s protest scheduled to be held on January 17 over Model Town Tragedy.

The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isnaf have also assured Qadri of their support.

He said the government has only a few months left, adding that he was unable to understand the purpose of the protests.

Asked to comment on change of government in Balochistan, the former prime minister called the recent political development in the province a cruel joke with the nation.

He said a person who bagged 500 votes in the election and almost got his surety bonds confiscated was made chief minister of the province.

Nawaz Sharif said he has convened a meeting that would also be attended by Baloch leadership to discuss the ongoing situation.