Mon January 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 15, 2018

Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Turkmenistan Foreign Affairs Minister Rashid Meredov arrived on a two-day official visit to Pakistan on Monday on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The ministers will lead their respective sides to the inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC). The Turkmen Foreign Minister is being accompanied by a high-level delegation.

According to Pakistan Foreign Office, both the countries enjoy close, cordial relations marked by trust and understanding. Bilateral collaboration in different sectors has been growing steadily.

“The visit of the Turkmen Foreign Minister will reinforce Pakistan's endeavors to deepen its engagement with Turkmenistan and build a strong economic partnership with the country,” the Foreign Office said. 

