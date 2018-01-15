Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan arrives in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Turkmenistan Foreign Affairs Minister Rashid Meredov arrived on a two-day official visit to Pakistan on Monday on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif.
The ministers will lead their respective sides to the inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC). The Turkmen Foreign Minister is being accompanied by a high-level delegation.
According to Pakistan Foreign Office, both the countries enjoy close, cordial relations marked by trust and understanding. Bilateral collaboration in different sectors has been growing steadily.
â€œThe visit of the Turkmen Foreign Minister will reinforce Pakistan's endeavors to deepen its engagement with Turkmenistan and build a strong economic partnership with the country,â€ the Foreign Office said.Â
