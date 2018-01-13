Sat January 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 13, 2018

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected as new Balochistan chief minister

Members of the Balochistan Assembly on Saturday  elected Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as new chief minister of  the province days after former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigned from the office after opposition threatened to de-seat him through a no-trust motion.

Bizenjo secured 41 votes out of total 54 polled in the election during Balochistan Assembly session chaired by Speaker Raheela Durrani.

The nominations paperers for the position of Chief Minister of Balochistan were submitted yesterday by Muslim League-Quaid candidate Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and from the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Agha Liaqat.

Another member of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Abdul Rahim Khan Ziaratawal withdrew from the race in favour of fellow member and candidate Syed Agha Liaqat Ali.

On the other hand, DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said all routes leading to the Assembly will remained blocked from earliy morning as part of security arrangements.

Cheema further elaborated saying a total number of 900 police officers have been deployed  to secure the area  with officers of the Frontier Corps  deployed as an additional security measure.

He stated also that no one would be allowed to enter the premises without submitting a proper form of identification.

Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, after facing a no-confidence movement by his own party members, was asked to resign on January 9th by his party.

The former Chief Minister handed his resignation to Governor Baluchistan, Mahmood Khan Achakzai who after accepting it announced today’s date for the election of the new Chief Minister Baluchistan

