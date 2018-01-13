FC Balochistan arrests 16 suspects, seizes weapons

RAWALPINDI: Security forces in Balochistan arrested 16 suspects including eight illegal Afghan refugees and seized weapons from their possession.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, FC Balochistan conducted Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Sambaza, Sibbi, Hazar Ganji areas as part of Operation Radd ul Fasaad.

Sixteen suspects including eight illegal Afghan refugees were arrested during the operations, the ISPR said and added that weapons and ammunition including grenades, IEDs, rockets, explosive recovered from the possession of suspects.