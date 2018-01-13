Karachi Film Society to host first Pakistan International Film Festival in March

KARACHI: The first Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) will be held from March 29 to April 1 in Karachi.

This has been announced by the Karachi Film Society here at a press conference on Friday.

It said that various feature length films, documentaries and short films from Pakistan and all over the world will be shown in the festival.

The PIFF management will invite wellknown filmmakers, artists and professionals from various countries to attend the festival.

The press release said that the festival will also organize workshops for young filmmakers.

Seminars on Pakistani films and the revival of the local film industry will also be held at the festival.

Besides, a special mobile screening programme is also included in which the PIFF teams will show selected films to young audiences at different locations of the city, said the press release.

PIFF is an initiative of Karachi Film Society, a non-profit parent body of PIFF established by the most accomplished people in their respective fields including Dr Ishrat Husain (former Governor State Bank of Pakistan), Ms Ameena Saiyid (CEO Oxford University Press), Javed Jabbar (writer, producer, former Senator and information minister), Sirajuddin Aziz (CEO Habib Metropolitan Bank), Jamil Baig (CEO Nueplex Cinemas), Ms Ronak Lakhani (Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan), Ms Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (Oscar winning director/producer), Ms. Sayeeda Leghari (Managing Director/Chairperson, Pepsi Sukkur Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and Ms Sultana Siddiqui (recipient of Presidentâ€™s Pride of Performance Award, founder and president of HUM Network Ltd and Karachi Film Society.