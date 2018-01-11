Thu January 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 10, 2018

Defence Minister visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar, Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Defence, Khurram Dastagir Khan visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and Khyber Agency on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Defence Minister was briefed about security situation, ongoing operations, border security management, TDP return and development projects.

Dastagir interacted with officers and troops and lauded their operational preparedness, combat readiness and high morale.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps HQ, Minister laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and met Commander Peshawar Corps.


