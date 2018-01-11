Imran strongly condemns use of force against protesters in Kasur

ISLAMABAD: Strongly condemning use of force against protesters, recording their protest over cold blooded murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur, PTI Chief Imran Khan has demanded to depoliticize the police and make it professional in Punjab.



In a video message on the horrific Kasur tragedy and the police brutality that ensued, Imran Khan expressed his displeasure over firing on the protesters.

Imran questioned whether police in the country is to protect the masses or this is formed to kill them. â€œPunjab police is acting as murderers rather being the protector of the citizens.â€

PTI Chief said Sharifs have destroyed the police force, adding that people of Punjab should raise their voice against it and demand for making this force as a professional like that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He went on to say if the culprits of Model Town incident were brought to justice, incident of Kasur could be prevented.

Imran Khan demanded immediate action against those responsible for firing on the protesters.Â

Protests broke out in Kasur on Wednesday after reports that body of an eight years old minor girl, who went missing last week, has been found dumped in a trash pile.

Forensic examination of the body has confirmed that the girl identified as Zainab was raped before being killed .

Protests broke out in Kasur shortly after the report of the incident made headlines in the media.

Two people are reported killed during the clashes with police.Â