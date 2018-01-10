Two Chinese nationals held while skimming ATM data in Karachi

KARACHI: The staff of a bank captured two Chinese citizens while skimming Automated Teller Machine (ATM) data in Saddar area of Karachi.



According to details, four Chinese nationals were stealing data from the ATM via a laptop when the bank administrators took notice of situation and took two of them in custody.

The two managed to escape from the scene.

According to bank officials, a laptop and skimming devices were seized from the possession of two culprits.

The concerned officials said the police was informed.