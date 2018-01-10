Two Chinese nationals held while skimming ATM data in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The staff of a bank captured two Chinese citizens while skimming Automated Teller Machine (ATM) data in Saddar area of Karachi.
According to details, four Chinese nationals were stealing data from the ATM via a laptop when the bank administrators took notice of situation and took two of them in custody.
The two managed to escape from the scene.
According to bank officials, a laptop and skimming devices were seized from the possession of two culprits.
The concerned officials said the police was informed.
