Sat January 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maulana Tariq Jameel commends PIA’s improved services

Religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel lauded the service of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in a video that was shared recently by the national flag carrier on  social media.

Maulana Tariq expressed warm wishes for the company and satisfaction with its newly-introduced V1 initiative that has vowed to provide improved cleanliness, comfort and care to all passengers on their journey.

The tweet that was shared by PIA reads: “Molana Tariq Jameel experiences our V1 initiative and is quite happy with all the latest changes being made. Our goal is to improve our aircraft and services for our wonderful passengers. #PIA”

He said that he always keeps PIA in his prayers and hopes to see it coming at par with other international airlines in the world.  


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nawaz says SC judgment made spectacle of Pakistan

Nawaz says SC judgment made spectacle of Pakistan
Indian media outlet forced to retract report confirming Kulbhusan as spy

Indian media outlet forced to retract report confirming Kulbhusan as spy

Urdu poet Rasa Chugtai passes away in Karachi.

Urdu poet Rasa Chugtai passes away in Karachi.
Air Marshal Asghar Khan laid to rest

Air Marshal Asghar Khan laid to rest
Load More load more