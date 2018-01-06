Maulana Tariq Jameel commends PIA’s improved services

Religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel lauded the service of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in a video that was shared recently by the national flag carrier onÂ social media.



Maulana Tariq expressed warm wishes for the company and satisfaction with its newly-introduced V1 initiative that has vowed to provide improved cleanliness, comfort and care to all passengers on their journey.

The tweet that was shared by PIA reads: â€œMolana Tariq Jameel experiences our V1 initiative and is quite happy with all the latest changes being made. Our goal is to improve our aircraft and services for our wonderful passengers. #PIAâ€

He said that he always keeps PIA in his prayers and hopes to see it coming at par with other international airlines in the world.Â Â



