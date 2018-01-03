Nawaz dismisses speculations over Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar on Wednesday appeared before the Accountability Court in aÂ corruption hearing.

Judge Bashir Ahmed conducted the hearing during which two prosecution witnesses recorded their statements.

Strict security arrangements were made outside the court due to appearance of the former prime minister.

It was the 10th appearance of the former prime minister in the court which has been hearing corruption references against him filed by National Accountability Court (NAB) under the Supreme Court of Pakistanâ€™s July 28th orders in Panama Papers case.

The references are related to London properties of the ruling family, Al Azizia Steel Mills and Falgship Investment.

The NAB nominated Nawaz Sahrifâ€™s children Hassan, Hussain and Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar as accused in reference related to Avan Filed Apartment.

Nawaz Sharif and his two sons have been nominated in the reference related to Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Jeddah and Flagship investment referenceÂ related to offshore companies.

Later, talking to media outside the court, Nawaz Sharif criticized the courts for hearing corruption references against him. â€œWhat sort of corruption is it that has ye to be found,â€ said he.Â

The former prime minister said while he was disqualified over an Iqama (work permit), the bench hearing cases against Imran Khan declared the PTI chairman Sadiq and Ameen despite his confessions.

Â He said Imran Khan sought applied for amnesty that implies he admitted to wrongdoing but still the judges declared him Sadiq and Ameen.

Responding to a question regarding his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Sharif said his tour of the Kindom was no â€œwonderâ€.

He said those who indulged inÂ speculations over his visit committed cruelty against the relations between the two brotherly countries that have been established since the partition and strengthened over the time .Â Â