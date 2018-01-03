Nawaz arrives in Islamabad





ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in Islamabad form Jeddah.

According to details, the former PM arrived at Benazir International airport, Islamabad, where he was received byÂ the senator Pervez Rashid, Talal Chuadhary and Tariq Fazal.

Nawaz Sharif will stay at Punjab House as he will appear before Accountability Court today in three references filed by the National Accountability bureau (NAB).

In flag reference ship investment and Avian Field Properties 16, 16 hearings while 20 hearings of Al-Azizia Steel Mills have been conducted so far..



During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the deposedÂ prime minister Nawaz Sharif alonfg with his brotherÂ Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz SharifÂ held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He also visited the Prophet's Mosque to pay his respects at Roza-i-Rasool (Peace be upon him).







On Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz tweeted pictures of her father from Madina and wrote: "MNS in Madina Munawara for haazriÂ ."

