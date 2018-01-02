My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Speaking a very popular dialogue of Bollywood movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stated â€œMy name is Khan and I am not a terroristâ€.



In a tweet here Tuesday after an Anti-Terrorism Court on granted bail in all four cases pertaining to an attack on Parliament House, the Pakistan Television (PTV) and a senior police official that were filed against PTI chairman in 2014, Imran Khan said â€œMy name is Khan and I am not a terrorist.â€



Imran went on to say, moreover, â€œthe Supreme Court has pronounced me Sadiq and Ameen and I am coming after them crooks!â€

â€˜My name is Khan and I am not a terroristâ€™ is a popular dialogue of Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s movie My name is Khan which released in 2010.

Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday granted bail to Imran Khan in four cases that were filed against him in 2014.

He had appeared before the ATC in connection with four cases pertaining to an attack on Parliament House, the Pakistan Television (PTV) and a senior police official.

The cases against Khan were filed during the sit-in of 2014 when his party protested alleged rigging in general election.