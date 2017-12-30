Land-claim feud between 2 groups kills 5 people in Okara

OKARA: Five people were killed and two others injured in an armed counter attack between two groups over a property dispute in near Shankar Das village in Okara on Saturday.

According to police sources, a feud between two groups Mashro Athwal and Zafar Athwal over the claim of a land possession incensed a blistering round of gunshots.

The armed diatribe killed five people including a passerby woman Nusrat Bibi while two persons Kausar Perveen and Farooq were also injured, the police officials informed.

Police investigations added that the men killed were identified as Zafar Iqbal, Manzoor, Ashraf and Mian Khan.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital Okara and started investigation. However, the accused fled the scene while firing into the air.