Fri December 29, 2017
December 29, 2017

Asif Zardari, Qadri meet today
Zardari puts weight behind Qadri’s demands over Model Town incident

LAHORE: Putting weight behind Tahirul Qadri’s demands over Model Town incident, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has asked Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and provincial law minister to step down and present themselves before the law of the land.

Addressing a joint press conference after holding meeting with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri here Friday, Asif Zardari said Nawaz Sharif should also be booked under section 302 of Pakistan Panel Code (murder case) in Model Town incident.

“Firing continued for several hours in the city like Lahore. The blood of poor people will bring fruit tomorrow if not today,” Zardari said on Model Town incident.

 “We stand by Dr Tahirul Qadri over Model Town incident,” Zardari said, adding that PPP had always raised its voice against oppression.

About former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, Asif Zardari said, Musharraf used to make solo decisions when he was president, adding that if he (Musharraf) is so daring he should return to Pakistan.

Asif Zardari said PPP will participate in All Parties Conference being organized by Tahirul Qadri’s PAT on Saturday.

He went on say PPP will abide by the decisions taken in APC and follow a joint strategy.

Zardari thanked Qadri for invitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Qadri said PPP and PAT are 100 percent agreed over APC, there was no difference of opinion over any single point.

Qadri also thanked PPP senior leadership for the meeting.

