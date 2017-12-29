Fri December 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Asif Zardari, Qadri meet today


Lahore: Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Tahir ul Qadri are scheduled to have a meeting today (Friday).

The head of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Dr. Tahir ul Qadri has called an All Parties Conference to discuss future course of action regarding the Model Town tragedy. All the major parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Pakistan People’s Party have been invited.

Yesterday, Asif Ali Zardari and Tahir ul Qadri had a talk over the telephone on which both the leaders agreed to have a meeting.

According to  sources, Asif Ali Zardari along with a delegation will reach Minhajul Quran Secretariat in the afternoon where they will meet with Dr. Tahir ul Qadri.

Sources revealed that the meeting will hold discussion  to finalize the strategy with regard to the Model Town incident and converse over the APC that is to be held on 30th December.

It is to be noted that Asif Ali Zardari has met with the leader of Awami Tehreek two weeks before as well. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

CM Sindh chairs meeting on NTS contract teachers

CM Sindh chairs meeting on NTS contract teachers
Zardari puts weight behind Qadri’s demands over Model Town incident

Zardari puts weight behind Qadri’s demands over Model Town incident
Navy fully cognizant of challenges in wake of CPEC: Naval Chief

Navy fully cognizant of challenges in wake of CPEC: Naval Chief
Bahria University organizes film fest to encourage aspiring filmmakers

Bahria University organizes film fest to encourage aspiring filmmakers
Load More load more