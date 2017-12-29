Asif Zardari, Qadri meet today





Lahore: Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Tahir ul Qadri are scheduled to have a meeting today (Friday).

The head of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Dr. Tahir ul Qadri has called an All Parties Conference to discuss future course of action regarding the Model Town tragedy. All the major parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Pakistan People’s Party have been invited.

Yesterday, Asif Ali Zardari and Tahir ul Qadri had a talk over the telephone on which both the leaders agreed to have a meeting.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari along with a delegation will reach Minhajul Quran Secretariat in the afternoon where they will meet with Dr. Tahir ul Qadri.

Sources revealed that the meeting will hold discussion to finalize the strategy with regard to the Model Town incident and converse over the APC that is to be held on 30th December.

It is to be noted that Asif Ali Zardari has met with the leader of Awami Tehreek two weeks before as well.