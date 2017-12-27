Zardari telephones Qadri, meeting likely on Friday

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakstan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri will meet on December 29, according to Geo TV on Wednesday.



The PAT has invited several political parties to attend an All Party Conference (APC) on the Model Town tragedy on December 30.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan met with Qadri and vowed to support the latter in whatever decision he takes regarding Model Town incident.

Geo TV reported that Asif Zardari has also contacted Qadri for a meeting and both the leaders have agreed to meet on Friday.

Citing sources, the TV channel reported that participation of Zardari in the APC has not been finalized.

The former president is expected to meet PAT chief along with a delegation comprising Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Rehman Malik.

The sources said Model Town incident report, the APC and future course of action would be discussed during the meeting.