Fri December 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 29, 2017

Govt suspends licenses of automatic weapons


ISLAMABAD: The government has suspended all licenses of automatic weapons with prohibited bore category.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 12(1)(b), the Pakistan Arms Ordinance 1965, the Federal Government in the larger public interest, hereby, suspends all arms licenses or automatic weapons within prohibited category issyed by Ministry of Interior with exception of licenses issued to law enforcement agencies and government organizations,” read a notification issued by the government.

Notification issued by the government of Pakistan

The holder of the automatic weapons have been directed to get their weapons converted into non-automatic weapons from authorized arms dealers and get it verified by offices of concerned authorities.

“The licensees may, thereafter approach NADRA for issuance of new non-prohibited bore license for the converted weapons in lieu of prohibited bore licenses,” the notification stated.

The interior ministry has directed the holders of automatic weapons to deposit their weapons with authorities against compensations.

The notification reads that failure to comply with the directed action will entail immediate cancellation of licenses of weapons. 

