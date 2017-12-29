Govt suspends licenses of automatic weapons





ISLAMABAD: The government has suspended all licenses of automatic weapons with prohibited bore category.

â€œIn exercise of powers conferred under Section 12(1)(b), the Pakistan Arms Ordinance 1965, the Federal Government in the larger public interest, hereby, suspends all arms licenses or automatic weapons within prohibited category issyed by Ministry of Interior with exception of licenses issued to law enforcement agencies and government organizations,â€ read a notification issued by the government.

The holder of the automatic weapons have been directed to get their weapons converted into non-automatic weapons from authorized arms dealers and get it verified by offices of concerned authorities.

â€œThe licensees may, thereafter approach NADRA for issuance of new non-prohibited bore license for the converted weapons in lieu of prohibited bore licenses,â€ the notification stated.

The interior ministry has directed the holders of automatic weapons to deposit their weapons with authorities against compensations.

The notification reads that failure to comply with the directed action will entail immediate cancellation of licenses of weapons.Â