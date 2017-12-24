Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

KARACHI:Â Shahrukh Jatoi and other alleged co-accused in the Shahzeb Khan murder case were released here on Saturday from custody after their bail applications were approved by a court.

Shahrukh Jatoi covering his face with hood of his sweatshirt walked out of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), whereÂ he had been undergoing treatment.

Â Earlier in the day,Â aÂ local courtÂ approved bail plea of Shahrukh Jatoi who was convicted of murderingÂ Shahzeb Khan, a son of senior police officer in 2013 before being pardoned by the parents of the slain, paving the way for hisÂ release.

The bail plea of Jatoi and others was approved hours after Aurangzeb Khan, father of Shahzeb Khan, filed an affidavit in support of the convicts' bail application in the court of session judge (South).

An Anti-Terrorism court had handed down death sentence toÂ Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj TalpurÂ whileÂ Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life sentence .

According to Geo TV, Khan told the courtÂ through hisÂ affidavit thatÂ Â his family has pardoned the murderer of his son in the name of God after reaching an agreement withÂ the families of the convicts.

