December 24, 2017
Web Desk
December 23, 2017

Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

KARACHI:  Shahrukh Jatoi and other alleged co-accused in the Shahzeb Khan murder case were released here on Saturday from custody after their bail applications were approved by a court.

Shahrukh Jatoi covering his face with hood of his sweatshirt walked out of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where  he had been undergoing treatment.

 Earlier in the day,  a  local court  approved bail plea of Shahrukh Jatoi who was convicted of murdering  Shahzeb Khan, a son of senior police officer in 2013 before being pardoned by the parents of the slain, paving the way for his  release.

The bail plea of Jatoi and others was approved hours after Aurangzeb Khan, father of Shahzeb Khan, filed an affidavit in support of the convicts' bail application in the court of session judge (South).

An Anti-Terrorism court had handed down death sentence to  Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur  while  Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life sentence .

According to Geo TV, Khan told the court  through his  affidavit that   his family has pardoned the murderer of his son in the name of God after reaching an agreement with  the families of the convicts.

