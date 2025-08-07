Use, sale of toy horns banned in Islamabad amid Aug 14 celebrations

Vendor displaying national flag badges and other festive items to attract customers ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations at catchahry Bzaar, Sargodha. — APP

Authorities in Islamabad have imposed a ban on the sale and use of toy horns (commonly known as bajay) across the federal capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon directed all relevant authorities to confiscate such items from stalls citywide.

He also instructed assistant commissioners and magistrates to immediately begin field operations to ensure the enforcement of the ban.

The move comes as part of efforts to maintain public order and minimise noise-related disruptions during the run-up to August 14.

The deputy commissioner further warned that any officer found negligent or whose area is found to have stalls selling banned items will be held responsible.

Thousands of shops and makeshift stalls across Pakistan traditionally sell vuvuzelas, whistles, and other Independence Day items in the lead-up to August 14.

Vuvuzelas, commonly used during sporting events and national celebrations, are brightly coloured plastic horns known for producing high levels of noise.

They are especially popular among children during Independence Day festivities but have increasingly become a source of concern for both noise pollution and public order.

The country is set to mark its 78th Independence Day next week with traditional zeal and fervour.