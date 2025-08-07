Sindh governor, MWM delegation adresses press conference in Karachi on August 7, 2025

KARACHI: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has temporarily suspended its protest against the government's overland travel ban for Arbaeen pilgrims after Sindh governor Tessori assured of taking up the matter with the federal government.

Talking to the media after visiting the MWM secretariat on Wednesday night, Tessori said that the religio-political party had agreed to suspend the march for the time being.

“We will meet again this afternoon, and there is hope that a solution will be reached,” he added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced last month that Pakistani pilgrims would not be allowed to travel to Iran or Iraq by road for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage due to security concerns.

Taking to his X handle, the interior minister said the decision was taken after detailed consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Balochistan government, and security agencies.

Speaking to reporters, Tessori said that he had spoken to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, currently in the United States, who cited security concerns as the reason for the restrictions.

The Sindh governor also assured the MWM leadership that efforts were underway to extend the validity of Iraqi visas for pilgrims, increase the number of special flights, and seek discounted airfares through federal support.

However, MWM’s Vice Chairman Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi insisted the protest march only paused, not ended. “We have only paused until the afternoon. If the issue is not resolved, we will continue the march,” he warned.

He said that if authorities had imposed a ban due to security concerns, they should have simultaneously provided a suitable alternative.

“All possible efforts must be made to ensure that the pilgrims reach Karbala,” he stressed.

“If travelling by road has become difficult, then a viable alternate route should be made available,” Rizvi added.

He further said that discussions have been held with the Sindh governor, who has agreed to call Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry to Karachi for further talks.

“We, along with the governor, will speak to Talal Chaudhry to find a way forward,” Allama Iqbal said.

Each year, around 700,000 Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iraq, particularly for Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day of mourning following the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at the Battle of Karbala