Rawalpindi honour case: Jirga head confesses to killing woman

RAWALPINDI: Police said that the leader of a jirga behind the killing of a married woman in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area has made a startling confession, admitting he carried out the murder himself.
According to a newly registered FIR, the jirga leader, Ismatullah, revealed during interrogation that he personally killed Sidra, following the jirga's decision.
He disclosed that the victim was his cousin and that he entered her husband Usman’s house armed with a weapon. By force, he took Sidra from Muzaffarabad to Rawalpindi.
Ismatullah confessed to killing Sidra Arab in accordance with the community’s decision and burying her body in a graveyard. He also admitted that Saleh Muhammad, Amani Gul, and others were with him at the time of the murder.
During interrogation, he provided details about the murder weapon, leading to the recovery of a Kalashnikov. According to police, the suspect failed to present a licence for the firearm, prompting authorities to register a separate case against him for illegal possession of weapons.
It may be recalled that during the night between 16 and 17 July, the woman was murdered and buried in a graveyard in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area.
