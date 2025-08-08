Drone attack on checkpost martyrs FC soldier in Bannu

Security personnel stand guard outside FC checkpost in KP's Bannu. — Reporter

In yet another drone attack by militants, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and three others wounded in a quadcopter drone attack on a security checkpost in the Takhti Khel Bakakhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Bannu district, police said on Friday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi, the attack was carried out using a quadcopter drone, which dropped explosives on the FC post. The blast martyred one soldier and left three others injured.

The injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said.

In response to the incident, FC and KP police jointly launched a joint search operation in the area to arrest terrorists.

Meanwhile, authorities have imposed an indefinite curfew in the Havid area of Bannu district as security forces carry out a large-scale operation against terrorists.

According to DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi, the operation began after intelligence reports confirmed the presence of armed militants in the area.

Residents have been instructed to remain indoors after 5am until further notice, he said.

The DPO further warned that any individual found assisting or sheltering terrorists would face strict legal consequences.

It is noteworthy to mention here that terrorists are frequently using drones to attack police and public places in various southern areas, especially Bannu.

Before drone technology, terrorists in different areas used the latest thermal imaging guns to target policemen and security officials while remaining in the dark.

These guns with thermal imaging scopes were believed to have been brought from Afghanistan after the return of Nato forces.

Last month, in a move to bolster counter-terrorism capabilities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police acquired a state-of-the-art anti-drone system aimed at neutralising aerial threats.

The system was acquired to detect and disable unauthorised drones from a considerable distance.

The anti-drone system has been for the protection of key government buildings, public figures, and major public events, as per the insiders.