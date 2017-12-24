Interior Minister urges opposition to shun politics of sit-ins

MITHI, Sindh: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has urged the opposition parties to shun the politics of sit-ins and cooperate with the governmentâ€™s development process as the stability of the country is linked with the political stability.



The interior minister was talking to media at Islam Kot after visiting Thar Coal Block-two in Mithi on Friday.

Ahsan Iqbal said, â€œEvery government should complete its tenure for which we have to establish the tradition of tolerance and mutual cooperation.â€

He said some forces wanted to destabilize Pakistan and halting development works including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects.

Interior Minister says that the Thar Coal Project has been incorporated in the CPEC to generate more energy in the country.

Despite many other challenges and the situation on external borders, Pakistan had played a vital role in the war against terrorism and achieved much success in this regard.

Replying to a question about the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the supporters of PTI had played negative role during Faizabad sit-in and protest demonstration.

The motive behind the Faizabad sit-in was very dangerous, he said.

To another question regarding Army Chiefâ€™s briefing, he said Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa believes in democracy and that expression would further strengthen civil and military relationship.

He said anti-Pakistan forces wanted to see disruption and gap between the civil and military relationship.