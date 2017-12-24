Two suspected terrorists gunned down in Multan shootout





LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have killed two terrorists in an alleged encounterÂ in Multan.



As per details,Â CTD team, on a tip-off about the presence of five or six terrorists affiliated with proscribed LeJ/TTP, conducted a raid in a compound near Jalalpur Pirwala. As the the cops warned them to surrender they restored toÂ firing. In retaliation two of them, included a wanted terrorist M Ajmal,Â wereÂ killed, while three ofÂ them managed to escape the scene taking the advantage of darkness.Â

The identity of the other dead terrorist is yet to be ascertained.Â

CTD has also seized ammunition from their possession, included an automatic rifle, a pistol.Â