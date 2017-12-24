Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 22, 2017

Two suspected terrorists gunned down in Multan shootout


LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have killed two terrorists in an alleged encounter  in Multan.

As per details,  CTD team, on a tip-off about the presence of five or six terrorists affiliated with proscribed LeJ/TTP, conducted a raid in a compound near Jalalpur Pirwala. As the the cops warned them to surrender they restored to  firing. In retaliation two of them, included a wanted terrorist M Ajmal, were  killed, while three of  them managed to escape the scene taking the advantage of darkness. 

The identity of the other dead terrorist is yet to be ascertained. 

CTD has also seized ammunition from their possession, included an automatic rifle, a pistol. 

