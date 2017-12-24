ECP announces schedule for by-elections in NA-154

LODHRAN: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-polls in NA-154, Lodhran, constituency of the National Assembly.

According to an ECP notification, the by-polls in the constituency will be held on Feb 12, 2018.

Candidates may file their nomination papers from Dec 26 to 28, while scrutiny of the same will be held on Jan 5, 2018.

The ECP will release the final list containing names of the candidates on Jan 17.

Earlier, the seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen for life on Dec 15