Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

ECP announces schedule for by-elections in NA-154

LODHRAN: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-polls in NA-154, Lodhran, constituency of the National Assembly.

According to an ECP notification, the by-polls in the constituency will be held on Feb 12, 2018.

Candidates may file their nomination papers from Dec 26 to 28, while scrutiny of the same will be held on Jan 5, 2018.

The ECP will release the final list containing names of the candidates on Jan 17.

Earlier, the seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen for life on Dec 15

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif
Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested

Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Load More load more