Thu November 16, 2017
Movies

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

Sally Hawkins-starrer 'Shape of Water' premier kicks off in LA

LOS ANGELES: The premiere of much-awaited Hollywood fantasy-drama film 'Shape of Water' had its magnificent premiere held recently.

It was an incredible affair for the star-studded cast of the film that was welcomed by people amidst huge applause and cheers.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the story of the film is set against the backdrop of Cold War era in 1962.

Elisa who is a lone laboratory worker, played by Sally Hawkins, is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.

The film features Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones, David Hewlett and various others alongside Sally Hawkins.

The interesting adventure drama-film will be presented to showcase in cinema houses on Dec 8 onwards. 

