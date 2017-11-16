Bilawal terms PPP as second name of tolerance in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that intolerance was breeding violence and stressed that tolerance should be promoted for a better society.

In his message on the occasion of International Day for Tolerance being observed on Thursday under the aegis of the United Nations, Bilawal said that the PPP was in fact a second name of tolerance and patience in Pakistan.

He said his Party faced violence, injustices, hangings, lashes and the worst media trial in the history but its leadership and workers always remained harbingers of tolerance.

The PPP chairman pledged that promoting and encouraging tolerance will remain part of the party mission and asked other political parties to follow the footsteps of PPP and play their role in creating a tolerant and harmonious society in the country.