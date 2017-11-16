Thu November 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

NA approves bill to restore finality of Prophethood clause to original shape

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday passed a bill concerning amendment to the Elections Bill 2017 with the view to restore the finality of Prophethood clause to original shape.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid tabled the bill, which will now be sent to the Senate for approval, in parliament.

Earlier in the day, a parliamentary leaders’ meeting chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was held and decided to reinstate the finality of Prophethood clause to its original shape.

