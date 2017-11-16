Thu November 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Trump sentenced to death by N korea's media for 'insulting' Kim Jong-un

Trump sentenced to death by N korea's media for 'insulting' Kim Jong-un

PYONGYANG: North Korea’s state media has strongly criticized US president Donald Trump for insulting its leader Kim Jong-Un, saying the US president deserved the death penalty and calling him a coward for cancelling his scheduled visit to the inter-Korean border.

Since becoming president, Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with Kim Jong-Un, the same he did in his latest tweet during Asia visit, saying “why would Kim Jong-Un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would never call him ‘short and fat?”

Ruling party newspaper said in its editorial; “The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared to malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership.” It added that "Trump should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Saudi Arabia allows women to work in justice ministry

Saudi Arabia allows women to work in justice ministry
Four suicide bombers kill 12 in northeast Nigeria

Four suicide bombers kill 12 in northeast Nigeria
Mugabe under house arrest as military takes control

Mugabe under house arrest as military takes control
Dead whale surprises swimmers at iconic Rio beach

Dead whale surprises swimmers at iconic Rio beach
Load More load more