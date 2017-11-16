Trump sentenced to death by N korea's media for 'insulting' Kim Jong-un

PYONGYANG: North Korea’s state media has strongly criticized US president Donald Trump for insulting its leader Kim Jong-Un, saying the US president deserved the death penalty and calling him a coward for cancelling his scheduled visit to the inter-Korean border.

Since becoming president, Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with Kim Jong-Un, the same he did in his latest tweet during Asia visit, saying “why would Kim Jong-Un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would never call him ‘short and fat?”

Ruling party newspaper said in its editorial; “The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared to malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership.” It added that "Trump should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people."