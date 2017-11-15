Court trying Nawaz on the basis of JIT’s interim report: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Marriyum Auranzeb on Wednesday said the accountability court is conducting trial of Sharif family on the basis of interim report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Speaking to media outside the court where Nawaz Sharif arrived to face corruption charges, she said no evidence of corruption was found against the former prime minister. “An elected prime minister was sent packing, and now allegations and proofs are being searched” she said.

She said an elected prime minister was disqualified in haste on the basis of Iqama.

The state minister said questions would be raised when justice is not seen to be done.

Commenting on Maryam Nawaz’s tweets, she said the daughter of former prime minister was raising the same questions that are being asked by people of Pakistan.

She said the people would answer these question in the election of 2018.