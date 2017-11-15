Wed November 15, 2017
World

AFP & Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Possible military coup in Zimbabwe: Soldiers say Mugabe safe in state TV address

HARARE: Zimbabwe military officers read an address live on state TV in the early hours of Wednesday, saying President Robert Mugabe was safe and that the country was not undergoing a coup.

"It is not a military takeover of government," said one general reading a statement. "We wish to assure the nation that his excellency the president... and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed."

Earlier, According to media reports, Gunfire erupted near President Robert Mugabe´s private residence in Harare in the early hours of Wednesday, s questions mounted over the veteran leader´s grip on power.

"From the direction of his house, we heard about 30 or 40 shots fired over three or four minutes soon after 2:00 am," a resident who lives close to Mugabe´s mansion.

While, Armoured vehicles were seen on the streets near the Zimbabwean capital Harare as questions mounted Wednesday over whether President Robert Mugabe, who has ruled since independence from Britain in 1980.

 

 

