Tue November 14, 2017
World

Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Bill Gates plans to build world’s first-ever ‘smart city’ in Arizona

Tech giant Bill Gates recently announced his plans of building a full-fledged 'smart city' in Phoenix, Arizona.

Titled as Belmont, the city project boasts a whopping budget of $80 million spread over the land of some 25,000 acres!

This incredible city will include 470 acres of public schools, 80,000 homes and 3,800 acres of land for office, industrial and retail usage.

Belmont will be embedded with an internet system installed as it is built. Belmont Partners reportedly said, “Belmont will transform a raw, blank slate into a purpose-built edge city built around a flexible infrastructure model.”

It further added, “The new investment will help Belmont become a template for the development of a sustainable city capitalizing on cutting-edge infrastructure.”

Placing public education as the center-piece of this project, Bill and Melinda Gates announced to donate $1.7 billion towards the cause only last month. 

