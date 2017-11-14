Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Share

China’s panda diplomacy

China’s panda diplomacy
Read More

Twin pandas celebrate their first birthday in China

Human have always given a lot of emphasis to their birthdays and now animals aren’t any...

Read More
Advertisement

World’s cutest goal keeper ever

While Pandas enjoy the reputation of being friendly animals, they have become an emblem of China where they are bred and cared for in large numbers. Also featured on the WWF logo, the giant cuddly bears are known as the national treasure of China.

Take a look at a cutesy baby Panda jiggling with soccer ball while he takes a shot at goal-keeping.

Making visitors drool over its cute little tricks, we are sure you too wouldn’t be able to get enough of this adorable little Panda playing with a ball.

Known as a symbol of peace and friendship, Pandas have garnered attention from all over the world. It was only recently that FLOTUS Melania Trump paid a visit to the Beijing Zoo and the internet went gooey-eyed over the pictures that showcase her meeting with Panda Gu Gu in China.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

More than 20 Afghan police killed as Taliban attack checkpoints

More than 20 Afghan police killed as Taliban attack checkpoints
British doctor ´punches shark´ to escape Australia mauling

British doctor ´punches shark´ to escape Australia mauling
Federal court approves part of Trump´s latest travel ban

Federal court approves part of Trump´s latest travel ban
UN chief meets Myanmar´s Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis

UN chief meets Myanmar´s Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis
Load More load more