DG Rangers Sindh rejects allegations of 'political engineering' in Karachi

Mon November 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Establishment hosted MQM-PSP talks at Farooq Sattar's request : Mustafa Kamal

Talking to a private TV channel, DG Rangers Sindh said, “Peace has been established in the port city after Karachi Operation with the sacrifices of LEAs and police, therefore, we do not want Karachi to return to the situation prevailing before September 2013.”

“Intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies contact all stakeholders (political parties) for peace in Karachi,” Major General Muhammad Saeed said, adding that such contacts were a matter of routine since the Karachi Operation was launched in 2013.

He said, “Rangers are working only for peace in Karachi.”

He said PSP and MQM-P were in contact with each other for eight months, adding "it is now upto them (both parties) to do politics together or separately, there should not be violence in the city.”

Former Karachi mayor and leader of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said he held talks with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) at the behest of the establishment, rejecting the impression that he was not the one who asked for talks with the MQM.

He said the establishment hosted the talks at the request of Farooq Sattar who was trying for merger of PSP with Muttahida Qaumi Movement for the last eight months.

He said dozens of meeting between MQM and PSP were held where establishment acted as an arbitrator.

The former Karachi mayor said Kamran Tessori, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Kanwar Naveed, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar Faisal Sabzwari and some other MQM leaders used to attend those meetings.

"Farooq Sattar told half lies. I will speak full truth. We did not invite Sattar for a meeting. Instead he was already present in the meeting with "establishment" when we reached their," he said of the meeting that was said to have taken place at a "safe house".

Kamal said the MQM-P was formed in the room of former Director General Sindh Rangers Bilal Akbar following August 22 speech of Altaf Hussain.

