Mon November 13, 2017
November 13, 2017

PM expresses grief over loss of lives in quake hitting Iran-Iraq border

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and the injuries caused due to the devastating earthquake that jolted the bordering regions between Iran and Iraq.

"The people and the government of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with the people and the governments of Iran and Iraq at this hour of grief," a press release of the PM Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

He also instructed to send assistance including tents, blankets and other emergency related goods to Iran on urgent basis.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and swift recovery of the injured.

