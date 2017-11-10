Ex-Sri Lankan president protests against fuel crisis on bicycle

In protest against the shortage of fuel nationwide, the former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa and several other MPs arrived at the Parliament riding bicycles.

Petrol sheds remained temporarily shut down and restricted quantities were distributed at working petrol pumps followed by very long queues in the waiting for a week.

Public anger and criticism exceeded as a large number of commercial means of transport and trucks came to a standstill, heading the drivers to a financial despair who survive on daily wages.

Government critics took to protest on the 8th day when they questioned President Sirisena during his address at a function. Sirisena severely blamed the people asking whether it is he who distribute petrol to the Sheds.