Thu November 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Security forces foil major terrorist bid in Zhob: ISPR

Security forces foil major terrorist bid in Zhob: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps and intelligence agencies on Thursday foiled a major terrorism plot after they recovered explosives fitted to a motorcycle in Zhob.

According to an ISPR statement, FC and intelligence agencies during a joint operation seized explosives planted in a two-wheeler in Zhob district near the Pak-Afghan border.

The statement added that the motorcycle was concealed under a heap of bushes in a storm drain.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar presents himself for accountability

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar presents himself for accountability
Pak Navy assumes guards duty at mausoleum Of Allama Iqbal

Pak Navy assumes guards duty at mausoleum Of Allama Iqbal
COAS meets US envoy

COAS meets US envoy
Zardari says Nawaz putting country’s security at risk for his own sake

Zardari says Nawaz putting country’s security at risk for his own sake
Load More load more