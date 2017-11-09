Security forces foil major terrorist bid in Zhob: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps and intelligence agencies on Thursday foiled a major terrorism plot after they recovered explosives fitted to a motorcycle in Zhob.
According to an ISPR statement, FC and intelligence agencies during a joint operation seized explosives planted in a two-wheeler in Zhob district near the Pak-Afghan border.
The statement added that the motorcycle was concealed under a heap of bushes in a storm drain.
