Security forces foil major terrorist bid in Zhob: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps and intelligence agencies on Thursday foiled a major terrorism plot after they recovered explosives fitted to a motorcycle in Zhob.

According to an ISPR statement, FC and intelligence agencies during a joint operation seized explosives planted in a two-wheeler in Zhob district near the Pak-Afghan border.

The statement added that the motorcycle was concealed under a heap of bushes in a storm drain.