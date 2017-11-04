CNG price raised by Rs2 per kg for consumers in Sindh

CNG price has been increased by Rs2 per kg for the consumers in Sindh, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, a collusion between owners of the CNG stations led to surge in the price.

Citing unnamed sources, the channel reported CNG price has been increased 18 percent despite the fact that gas prices remain unchanged in 2017.

CNG price was increased by Rs12 per KG after deregularization policy.

A leader of the CNG Association said 90 percent CNG stations were selling the gas at Rs79.