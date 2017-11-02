Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Environment

AFP
November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hundreds of dead sea turtles found floating off El Salvador

Hundreds of dead sea turtles found floating off El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR: Hundreds of dead sea turtles have been found floating off El Salvador´s Pacific coast, leaving officials scratching their heads as to what caused the massacre.

The environment ministry said on Twitter on Thursday that its officers "found between 300 and 400 dead sea turtles floating around seven nautical miles (eight miles, or 13 kilometers) offshore from Jiquilisco Bay."

Most of the animals were decomposing when they were found, the ministry said, without giving their species.

"We don´t know what caused the sea turtles´ death," the ministry said, adding that laboratory tests would be carried out.

The discovery recalled a similar find in 2013, between September and October, when hundreds of sea turtles were found dead off El Salvador´s coast.

Authorities at the time attributed the cause to toxic algae eaten by the turtles.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Environment

Concentration of CO2 in atmosphere hits record high: UN

Concentration of CO2 in atmosphere hits record high: UN
Salman-Katrina’s new movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ poster released

Salman-Katrina’s new movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ poster released
An amazing river that can boil its victim alive discovered

An amazing river that can boil its victim alive discovered
Ajay Devgn thanks fans for their love for 'Golmaal Again'

Ajay Devgn thanks fans for their love for 'Golmaal Again'
Load More load more