Nawaz to appear before accountability court today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday returned Pakistan to appear before an accountability court, as he was indicted in Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield properties, Flagship references filed by NAB.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband retired Captain Mohammad Safdar were indicted by an accountability court in Islamabad on 19th October in connection with a reference pertaining to the Avenfield flats filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He was in the United Kingdom at the time of his indictment . His sons, Hassan and Hussain, were named co-accused in the charge sheet in the references.

On Thursday, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted a petition moved by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to club together three separate accountability references pending against him, ordering an accountability court which had dismissed the request earlier to consider the case again.

It is to mention here that ousted prime minister has already been appeared before the AC twice- on September 26 and October 2- however, he was called six times by the court.

Accountability court summoned him on October 9 for indictment, he did not appear as he was in London where his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is being treated for throat cancer.