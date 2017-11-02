Thu November 02, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 2, 2017

Property details of Nawaz Sharif’s sons sought

LAHORE:  The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought details of properties Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz own in the provincial capital, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The TV channel reported that the NAB has written a letter to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seeking details of properties owned by Nawaz Sharif’s sons.

An accountability court on Wednesday ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to freeze shares  of both the brothers in different companies.

The NAB’s letter which also contains National Identities Cards numbers of Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz asked the LDA to find the properties of both the brothers.

Citing unnamed sources, Geo News reported that the NAB has also sent a letter to Excise and Taxation Department asking for details of movable and immovable properties of Nawaz Sharif’s sons.  

