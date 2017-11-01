Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan turns 52

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan has turned 52 on Thursday (today). He is one of the most popular Indian stars in the world. 25 years since he made his debut, Shah Rukh has achieved everything that he had dreamed of in the struggling phase. He is one of the biggest superstars.

It’s King Khan’s birthday who is not only Baadshah of Bollywood but people's hearts too. The world has been celebrating for the past one week. For days now, top trends on Twitter have been showing a countdown to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. As the celebrated star turned 52, tributes from fans are busy pouring in.

His friends and family are already celebrating with him at his farmhouse in Alibaug. Pictures from the Instagram accounts of Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra already reveal what a gala time they are having.

Among hundreds of millions of fans all over the world, two high profile fans have also confessed to being SRK's fans - renowned Brazilian author Paulo Coehlo and Pakistani women's rights and education activist, Malala Yousafzai.

It is worth sharing fact that Shah Rukh never wanted to be an actor, as his keen desire was to be a sportsman, particularly a hockey player. However, a knee injury shattered his dreams and triggered events that led him to foraying into the world of acting, gradually making his way from plays to TV to the big screen.

In his career span of 25 years, SRK has played the role of some desirable romantic hero. Be it Raj from DDLJ, Rahul from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham Devdas from Devdas, he has essayed roles of a happy, sad, and heartbroken lover conveniently and made us fall in love with them.

Shah Rukh was born on November 2 in 1965 at New Delhi to Meer Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima. His Grandmother loved to call him Abdul Rehmania. His parents named him ShahRukh Khan, which means face of the king. But he prefers his name written Shah Rukh Khan. Khan attended St. Columba's School in central Delhi. He completed his bachelors in Economics from Hansra.