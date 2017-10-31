Iranian envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Mehdi Honardoost called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters today.

According to an ISPR statement, focus of the discussion remained on regional security, Pak-Iran border management, visits and exchanges in defence realm.

During the meeting, the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Earlier, the Iranian ambassador had met with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in March this year and discussed matters of regional security and mutual interest.