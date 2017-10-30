Mon October 30, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 30, 2017

Abbasi says no rift among national institutions

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday there was no rift among the national institutions and he neither believes in conspiracy theories nor there was any room for them in the country.

He said that both the political and military leadership sat together during the recent meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Islamabad, adding all the institutions are collectively playing their role for national development.

Abbasi reiterated that there was no provision for technocrat government in the Constitution.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had arrived in London to discuss various critical issues with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and some other cabinet members are also due in London to attend the PML-N's high-level consultative meeting.

 

