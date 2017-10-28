Sat October 28, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 28, 2017

Israeli settlers injure Palestinian farmers 

Palestinian farmers are allowed to spend few hours to tend to their farms on the Israel-occupied land.

The first thing that happens is their IDs are taken for the time that they spend locked in on their farms.

Each family has a few days to harvest not only the olive trees but to carry out the maintenance work that is normally done throughout the year.

The trees don’t get the trimming or fertilization that they need, the land doesn’t get ploughed or maintained so the production goes down.

A recent UN report reveals that these trees are 65 percent less productive than those that are regularly tended.

 

