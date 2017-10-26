Tokyo concept car fends off dents with external airbags

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Raising eybrows at the Tokyo Motor Show - meet the concept car turning safety inside out External airbags protect the Flesby II from fender benders - absorbing the impact of a collision and repairing any dents in an instant.
Toyoda Gosei says the body panels of the ultra-compact autonomous vehicle are covered by a soft, next-generation rubber that can change shape So its easier to get in and out - and more streamlined for high speeds LED lighting projected on the airbags give it an expressive face - for more than just show the car will not only communicate with it's passenger or driver - but also with pedestrians.
Many concept cars never go into production but Toyoda Gosei hope Flesby II will be bouncing round the roads by 2030.
Raising eybrows at the Tokyo Motor Show - meet the concept car turning safety inside out External airbags protect the Flesby II from fender benders - absorbing the impact of a collision and repairing any dents in an instant.
Toyoda Gosei says the body panels of the ultra-compact autonomous vehicle are covered by a soft, next-generation rubber that can change shape So its easier to get in and out - and more streamlined for high speeds LED lighting projected on the airbags give it an expressive face - for more than just show the car will not only communicate with it's passenger or driver - but also with pedestrians.
Many concept cars never go into production but Toyoda Gosei hope Flesby II will be bouncing round the roads by 2030.
Comments