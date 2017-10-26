Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Tokyo concept car fends off dents with external airbags

Raising eybrows at the Tokyo Motor Show - meet the concept car turning safety inside out External airbags protect the Flesby II from fender benders - absorbing the impact of a collision and repairing any dents in an instant.

Toyoda Gosei says the body panels of the ultra-compact autonomous vehicle are covered by a soft, next-generation rubber that can change shape So its easier to get in and out - and more streamlined for high speeds LED lighting projected on the airbags give it an expressive face - for more than just show the car will not only communicate with it's passenger or driver - but also with pedestrians.

Many concept cars never go into production but Toyoda Gosei hope Flesby II will be bouncing round the roads by 2030.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Google and Cisco join forces in the cloud

Google and Cisco join forces in the cloud
This robot dog will help you at home

This robot dog will help you at home
Self-driving bus to shuttle Bavarian townsfolk

Self-driving bus to shuttle Bavarian townsfolk
Note with Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 million

Note with Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 million
Load More load more