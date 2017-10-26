Tokyo concept car fends off dents with external airbags

Raising eybrows at the Tokyo Motor Show - meet the concept car turning safety inside out External airbags protect the Flesby II from fender benders - absorbing the impact of a collision and repairing any dents in an instant.

Toyoda Gosei says the body panels of the ultra-compact autonomous vehicle are covered by a soft, next-generation rubber that can change shape So its easier to get in and out - and more streamlined for high speeds LED lighting projected on the airbags give it an expressive face - for more than just show the car will not only communicate with it's passenger or driver - but also with pedestrians.

Many concept cars never go into production but Toyoda Gosei hope Flesby II will be bouncing round the roads by 2030.