Wed October 25, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Record breaking heat scorches Los Angeles

Heat wave in Los Angeles has broken past records. Excessive hot weather, low humidity and dry winds have been recorded in LA.

Downtown LA burned in heat Tuesday with temperature reaching 40 degrees centigrade. The highest temperature record of 1909 has also been broken this year.

Red flag warnings have been issued for Los Angeles County. Firefighters and weather forecasters are closely monitoring the high temperatures.

Heat wave will continue for the next 24 hours.

