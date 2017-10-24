Tue October 24, 2017
October 24, 2017

World Polio Day being celebrated in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: World Polio Day is being celebrated in Pakistan today (Tuesday) to create awareness about the hazards of the crippling disease.

The day is also observed to pay tribute to the US researcher Dr Jonaas Salk for inventing polio vaccine. Polio is a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease. There is no cure, but there are safe and effective vaccines. Polio can be prevented through immunization. Polio vaccine, given multiple times, almost always protects a child for life.

Several activities would be conducted today by various organizations and health institutions to mark the day, including awareness walks, seminars, symposium and group discussions, to ensure that no child will ever again know the crippling effects of polio.

In 1988 Albert Sabin developed an oral polio vaccine which has reduced worldwide polio incidence by 99 per cent.

According to a polio eradication programme official, the authorities concerned of provincial governments had been asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage during every polio immunization drive.

 

